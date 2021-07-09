Car News

Shelby has turned the F-150 into a 775hp supercharged beast

The V8 on this one will make the ‘regular’ F-150 look measly
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Shelby
For you F-150 fans who weren’t exactly pleased with Ford’s decision to electrify its flagship truck, let us show you this: the Shelby F-150.

Shelby has officially unveiled its version of America’s best-selling pickup, and it’ll make the burly albeit ‘regular’ F-150 look a bit measly.  This one’s got a new grille with a new Shelby badge up front, along with Le Mans-style striping.

Air intakes can be found on the hood and on the new front-bumper cover, and more air-managed vents are fitted on the front fender flares and the rear bumper cladding. The pickup also gets new powered side steps and a tonneau cover with a bed rug liner, as well as new 22-inch Shelby alloy wheels shod in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires.

Completing the exterior look are the black accents on the doors and side mirrors.

Inside, the F-150 gets black leather seats accentuated by red patterned stitching and the Shelby badge. There are new floor mats, billet racing pedals, and carbon-fiber bits around the cabin. The windows have been deep-tinted as well.

Now, let’s move on to the most important part of the truck: the engine. The Shelby F-150 gets a 395hp naturally-aspirated engine as standard, but the supercharged V8 option churns out 775hp. Why anyone would opt for anything other than the latter is beyond us.

The Shelby truck’s performance is improved further with a Borla exhaust with black dual exhaust tips and a FOX suspension system that offers adjustments for ‘Luxury Smooth,’ off-road, or track handling.

The nat-asp version starts at $107,080 (P5.35 million), while the supercharged one at $114,980 (P5.75 million). Shelby says only 600 units in total of these bad boys will be built this year.

So, fancy yourself an insanely powerful Ford pickup, or is the standard F-150 enough for you? Sound off in the comments.

PHOTO: Shelby

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

