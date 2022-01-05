Sony’s new EV concept is, unsurprisingly, an SUV: Meet the Vision-S 02

For a few years now, Sony has made the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the stage for its big reveals. And for CES 2022, it continued the trend.

The tech giant has now unveiled the new Vision-S 02, which is basically the Vision-S 01 Prototype in SUV form. The former shares the same platform as the latter, so the Vision-S 02 will also be powered by two 200kW motors and will have an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV will obviously be bigger and heavier, so its top speed is listed at just about 180kph—much lower compared with the sedan’s 240kph.

The Vision-S 02 has the same styling as its sibling, with almost identical front and rear ends. This is also the same for the interior, only the SUV can be configured with a four- or seven-seat layout. You can see more of it below:

Sony has yet to confirm whether or not these concepts will ever go into production. There’s a chance, though, especially with the announcement of the new operating company Sony Mobility. This will be established “in order to further accelerate and make new proposals that further evolve the mobility experience.” Through this, Sony also “intends to explore entry into the EV market.”

Do you guys think Sony should just push through with these EVs and build them already? Check out more photos of them below, then tell us what you think in the comments.

