Is Suzuki launching the Ertiga Hybrid in PH next week?

The launches across the automotive industry are beginning to roll out this year, and one of the first automakers in line for January is Suzuki Philippines (SPH). It recently released a teaser for a new model that’s set to be unveiled on January 16, 2023. What could it be? Well, we have a guess.

SPH published an image of a leaf cut out with the shape of an MPV-looking vehicle. We reckon it has to be the new Ertiga Hybrid. Not only is it ‘green’ like the teaser implies, but it’s also the model SPH previewed back in September at the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

The Ertiga Hybrid from Indonesia features Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology. It gets a mild-hybrid system comprised of a 1.5-liter K15B engine with a lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG). The latter acts as a motor and generator to capture and store energy in the battery, which then handles the load when the idling stop system kills off the engine at a full stop.

This is more than just a mere hunch. We highly reckon we could be right. Anyway, there’s a week left to go. What do you guys think? Check out the teaser below.

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid 2023 teaser: