Meet the twin of the Toyota Zenix, the first-ever Suzuki Invicto

Earlier in June, Suzuki announced that it is rolling out its own version of the Toyota Zenix for India. Also known as the Innova Zenix and Innova Hycross in other parts of the world, the Suzuki version was expected to feature a few unique design elements to differentiate it from the Toyota.

Now, Suzuki (specifically, Maruti Suzuki) has pulled the cover off their take on the Zenix, and it’s called the Invicto. So what’s the difference between this and the Zenix? Read on.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Look: Around P4-M in cash got scattered on a Cebu highway

Toyota PH could start sales of the all-new Wigo on July 17

Exterior

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Perhaps the most obvious difference here is the grille. Mind you, the shape is practically identical to the Zenix, but the Invicto has a unique pattern and features Suzuki’s two-bar signature on that panel. It also comes with a different set of LED daytime running lights on the headlights. Meanwhile, the bumper is similar to the Zenix but has a silver strip by the apron. As for the rear, the Invicto is almost indistinguishable from its Toyota counterpart, save for the Suzuki badge.

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

It’s not a total rebadge job, though. The Invicto is available with different wheel designs with the top-spec versions getting a set of two-tone alloys.

Interior

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

It’s practically the same story inside. The dashboard and instrument cluster are straight off the Zenix, so too are the seats and the door panels. However, higher trim levels of the Invicto feature rose gold trimmings on the dashboard. Fancy.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

Over in India, the Invicto also features ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Unlike the Zenix sold in the Philippines, the Suzuki Invicto has a variant with a bench seat for the second row. It even has something called Suzuki Connect, but more on that later.

Engine

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Invicto comes with just one engine choice, and you might be surprised that it’s not the 2.0-liter mill. Instead, it comes standard with a hybrid, regardless of the variant. It’s essentially Toyota’s hybrid drive system so it has an Atkinson Cycle 2.0-liter hooked up to a single electric motor. Total system output is the same as the Zenix HEV, meaning 186hp and 188Nm of torque.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Other features

PHOTO BY Suzuki

As mentioned, the Invicto is available with Suzuki Connect. It’s an app that allows the user to check on the vehicle via smartwatch or smartphone. The vehicle can also be tracked, locked, or unlocked through the app.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for safety, the MPV comes with 360-degree cameras and six airbags. Advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, are not available in the Invicto.