In India, you can now get a Suzuki S-Presso that runs on natural gas

Hybrids and electric vehicles aren’t the only green alternatives in the auto industry, you know. Over in India, Suzuki is making a big deal of its compressed natural gas (CNG) technology, too.

The Japanese car manufacturer has just launched S-Presso units that run on a CNG powertrain featuring its 1.0-liter K-Series gasoline engine. Supposedly, these vehicles provide both improved fuel efficiency and a cleaner drive.

Units equipped with the company’s CNG technology have two driving modes: Gasoline mode and CNG mode. The former has a maximum output of 64hp and up to 89Nm, while the latter provides 56hp and 82Nm.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH car sales: These are the top 10 auto brands in 2022 so far

MMDA: Putting up “sponsored” signs won’t make an illegal roadside parking spot legal

Suzuki says that its CNG S-Presso units are safe and that the vehicles’ suspension setups have been adjusted to accommodate the new powertrain. In total, the car brand now offers 10 CNG models in the Indian market. Even the likes of the Suzuki Ertiga, Dzire, and Alto are available with CNG powertrains.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to Suzuki, the S-Presso S-CNG’s “dual-fuel flexibility” gives it impressive fuel economy. In CNG mode, the vehicle can supposedly do up to 32.74km/kg of natural gas.

Remember when local taxis played around with CNG conversions? Whatever happened to them? Would you like Suzuki to offer this technology in the Philippine setting, too?

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.