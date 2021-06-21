TechArt’s 789hp GTstreet R needs all the downforce it can get from its multi-layer wing

German tuner TechArt has been producing its GTstreet range of Porsche 911s for 20 years, with the first being based on the 996 Turbo two decades ago. This new 992-gen 911 Turbo S-based GTstreet R might just be the most bonkers one yet, though, because TechArt has given it 789hp, 949Nm of torque, and a top speed of 349kph.

It’ll be limited to just 87 examples (to represent TechArt’s founding in 1987), and it’s not exactly subtle-looking, is it? Just count the number of wings out back. We’re seeing at least four layers.

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TechArt

They’re all made from carbon fiber (of course), as is the front splitter, the GT3-style vented hood, and the side fins. Apparently, the full kit generates four times more downforce on the rear axle compared to the standard car, and 45% less lift on the front axle at 140kph.

Continue reading below ↓

The extra power comes from TechArt’s new engine module and a pair of new turbochargers, while a hand-welded sports exhaust system should make things as loud as they are rapid.

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

A suspension upgrade drops the Turbo S by 25mm and there are forged wheels with brilliant carbon-fiber aero discs. The interior is, perhaps rather oddly, heavily dominated by chequered flags. It’s also full of alcantara, leather, and carbon fiber. Apparently, an optional Clubsport Package will be launched later this year in case you want something a bit more stripped-out.

Thoughts, Internet folk?

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.