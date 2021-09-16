These Mitsubishi Strada units were purpose-built to transport COVID-19 patients

The Philippines isn’t the only country in Southeast Asia currently battling the surge of COVID-19. Over in Thailand, the number of cases has been trending upwards over the past several months, too.

To help the Thai government combat the virus, Mitsubishi Motors has provided three Triton units (known here in the Philippines as the Strada) purpose-built to transport coronavirus patients to aid local COVID-19 relief efforts.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓

According to the company, the builds cost over 3.7 million Baht (around P5.59 million) in total. Each unit is equipped with a rear compartment with a sealed airflow separate from the driver’s cabin. These can accommodate up to 10 people, and feature walls and ceilings made from antibacterial plastic. They’re also constructed from high-grade aluminum that the brand says can withstand impacts.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These emergency vehicles come with plenty of medical equipment as well. The list of lifesaving devices stored in each one includes HEPA air purifiers, ozone generators, ultraviolet lamps, resuscitators, and other basic life-support equipment as well as oxygen supplies.

See Also

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓

Since these are based on the Triton 2WD single cab, they come powered by a 2.4-liter turbodiesel capable of 179hp and up to 430Nm of torque.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues, each day brings different challenges for many of us. We at Mitsubishi Motors Thailand have been standing with Thailand for 60 years and we will keep banding together in its fight against the virus with a series of relief efforts,” Eiichi Koito, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand CEO said in a statement.

These look pretty capable. And as far as reliability is concerned, the Strada is about as trustworthy as the best of them. Think we could use these here in the Philippines?

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.