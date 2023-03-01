The Jetour Traveller is a mix of Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender

Chery has revealed a new retro-looking SUV, or rather, launched under its new Jetour brand. Dubbed the Traveller, it’s the latest addition to Chery’s SUV portfolio and yet another offering in the rapidly expanding Jetour marque. We also can’t help but notice that it looks, well, rather familiar. More on that later.

PHOTO BY Jetour

But let’s kick things off with its powertrain options. The Traveller can be specified with three turbopetrol engines and two plug-in hybrid options. The base model uses a 1.5-liter turbo, while the mid-spec version comes with a 1.6-liter turbo. For those who need a little more grunt, a boosted 2.0-liter is also available. Jetour has yet to release horsepower and torque figures for the turbopetrol engines, and the same goes for the PHEV variants.

Jetour will also offer two wheelbase options for the Traveller. The standard wheelbase model will have room for five, while the extended version adds an extra row of seats to bring the passenger capacity to seven. There won’t be a three-door version, at least for now.

PHOTO BY Jetour

Moving to the exterior design, the Traveller picks up cues from classic 4x4s. It’s boxy and upright like SUVs from days gone by. The box-flared wheelarches and unpainted cladding give the SUV a wider-looking stance. That said, there is a passing resemblance to the Ford Bronco at the front with its blacked-out grille and headlights. As for the rest of its body, it’s more like the new Land Rover Defender, especially when you see the rear end.

PHOTO BY Jetour

There are more retro inspired details inside, too. The Traveller has a flat-faced dashboard with vertical air-conditioning vents at each corner. Its door panels are also a nod to old-school SUVs with minimal detailing and a whole load of mini storage pockets. Of course, it gets a digital instrument cluster, and it has a sizable touchscreen that houses most of its interior functions. Also, that quartic steering wheel is quirky piece of design.

Full details of the Jetour Traveller will be revealed later this month.