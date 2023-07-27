All-new Toyota Alphard could be priced at P4.98-M in PH; here are the specs

The cat's out of the bag—the all-new Toyota Alphard is already in the Philippines. Thanks to some eagle-eyed netizens, we have some confirmation of sorts that the next-generation people-hauler will be launched soon. See, the rumors we heard from a while back were true, then.

Following those developments, we’ve now received word from a source about Toyota Motor Philippines’ next model. Well, not exactly next, as the Yaris Cross will be unveiled first, with the Alphard following suit. As a sweet, sweet bonus, we also just received the potential specs and prices of this all-new model.

Toyota Alphard 2024 tentative price and specs

The new Alphard could be priced at P4,980,000 when it officially makes its debut. It only comes in black for that price tag—you’ll need an additional P20,000 for the Precious Metal or the Platinum White Pearl Mica finish. Speaking of colorways, the interior comes in black, but the cabin with the beige, wood, and brown-like trim (see below) will still be available via indent orders.

To no surprise, the Alphard is expected to get a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 185hp at 6,000rpm and 233Nm of torque at 4,300-4,5000rpm that comes with a battery and an electric motor. Said motor produces 180hp and 270Nm, which bumps the entire hybrid system’s output up to 247hp.

The next-gen model could be getting all the bells and whistles available, as it is expected to come with a 14-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay to go along with a 15-speaker JBL sound setup. The van will also get Toyota Safety Sense tech which includes a pre-collision system and adaptive cruise control, as well as a 360-degree-view camera with four parking sensors up front and four at the back.

TMP has still kept mum about the Alphard as of this writing. Maybe they still have their hands full with the new Yaris Cross. You know the drill, though—don’t quote us on anything just yet. But as always, we’ll keep you guys posted.

