Car News

This could be what the second-gen Toyota C-HR looks like

The C-HR Prologue concept is a preview of the next-gen crossover
by Vijay Pattni | 3 hours ago
Toyota C-HR Prologue
PHOTO: Toyota
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

Toyota has revealed its intention to build a second-generation of its C-HR crossover, by building a car that reveals its intention to build a second-generation C-HR crossover. This is the Toyota C-HR Prologue.

And it looks about as production ready as a concept can get. Toyota says this car, designed by its European design center in the south of France—is “still bold,” and offers up a more practical and spacious interior.

Bold, yes. The front of the C-HR Prologue—and therefore the front of the next C-HR—is called ‘hammerhead;’ it calls on ‘interlocking shapes,’ a unique light signature, smaller grille apertures, and lights in order to make a “shark-like” appearance.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
This minimalist Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag
36 LTO field offices are unable to provide license-related services at the moment

Toyota C-HR Prologue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While there’s no mention of ‘follow-through’ or ‘Gambon’ in the design speak, Toyota has confirmed the next-generation C-HR will be offered as both a plug-in hybrid as well as a hybrid electric version. No more than that, sadly. The current C-HR only gets non-plug-in hybrid electric powertrains, where electricity is harvested via brakes.

This means the full PHEV version should get a decent EV-only range, too. As well as striking looks. “Our mission was to dig deep, to go further than we’d ever gone before,” explains Toyota’s European design development center director.

“We’re really looking forward to delivering the new Toyota C-HR.”

More photos of the Toyota C-HR Prologue concept:

Toyota C-HR Prologue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Toyota C-HR Prologue

Toyota C-HR Prologue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Toyota C-HR Prologue

Toyota C-HR Prologue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Toyota C-HR Prologue

Toyota C-HR Prologue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Toyota C-HR Prologue

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Read Next
Toyota is developing a Hilux that runs on hydrogen fuel
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱