This could be what the second-gen Toyota C-HR looks like

Toyota has revealed its intention to build a second-generation of its C-HR crossover, by building a car that reveals its intention to build a second-generation C-HR crossover. This is the Toyota C-HR Prologue.

And it looks about as production ready as a concept can get. Toyota says this car, designed by its European design center in the south of France—is “still bold,” and offers up a more practical and spacious interior.

Bold, yes. The front of the C-HR Prologue—and therefore the front of the next C-HR—is called ‘hammerhead;’ it calls on ‘interlocking shapes,’ a unique light signature, smaller grille apertures, and lights in order to make a “shark-like” appearance.

PHOTO BY Toyota

While there’s no mention of ‘follow-through’ or ‘Gambon’ in the design speak, Toyota has confirmed the next-generation C-HR will be offered as both a plug-in hybrid as well as a hybrid electric version. No more than that, sadly. The current C-HR only gets non-plug-in hybrid electric powertrains, where electricity is harvested via brakes.

This means the full PHEV version should get a decent EV-only range, too. As well as striking looks. “Our mission was to dig deep, to go further than we’d ever gone before,” explains Toyota’s European design development center director.

“We’re really looking forward to delivering the new Toyota C-HR.”

More photos of the Toyota C-HR Prologue concept:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.