Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S to get new features and a P70k price bump

It’s not just the Fortuner and Hilux that are getting price bumps—a source has told us that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is also set to increase the SRP of the entire Corolla Cross lineup.

The price tag of the Corolla Cross GR-S is set to go up by a whopping P70,000. The hybrid V trim and the gasoline-powered G variant, meanwhile, will see P15,000 price bumps. The new prices are as follows:

Toyota Corolla Cross 2023 price list

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S HEV CVT – P1,884,000

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 V HEV CVT – P1,680,000*

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 G CVT – P1,318,000*

*Additional P15,000 for White Pearl finish

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is it: Suzuki has officially unveiled the five-door Jimny

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid gets manual option, starts at P954k in PH

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, unlike its pickup and SUV siblings, the Corolla Cross will be getting significant updates. The GR-S gets a host of new features, a few of which trickle down to the lower end of the range.

We’ve been told that Toyota will be adding a new roof rail, sunroof, nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, and video-recording system (front and rear) to the Corolla Cross GR-S. Said recording system will be available across the range, and the V variant also has the wireless charger added to its arsenal.

We’ve yet to receive confirmation from TMP on all this, but rest assured, we’ll keep you posted once we do. For now, tell us—do you think the price adjustments are justifiable?

See Also