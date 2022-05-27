Report: Next-gen Toyota Fortuner to land in Thailand in 2023 with mild-hybrid power

Car News

It’ll still pack a 2.8-liter turbodiesel but with added electric power
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Sharleen Banzon
Toyota’s electrification efforts continue. This time, it appears a model that’s very popular here in our market will be getting the electric treatment: the Fortuner.

The next iteration of the midsize SUV is expected to come with a mild-hybrid powertrain, according to a report by Headlight Magazine. The website’s source says this all-new Fortuner could be released in Thailand sometime next year.

2022 toyota fortuner, 2023 toyota fortuner, toyota fortuner mild-hybrid

There’s very little to go by about the next-generation model, but the report did mention that it will be based on the TNGA-F platform and will come with Toyota’s 1GD diesel engine.

This powertrain could be a 2.8-liter turbodiesel that gets a mild-hybrid system to assist in acceleration from a standstill. The latter will help provide power at low RPMs, ultimately reducing both fuel consumption and even carbon emissions especially when driving around the city.

These are all still speculations as of this writing, so take the news with a grain of salt. That said, we’d still like to hear what you have to say about this mild-hybrid Forty—the comments section is open.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

