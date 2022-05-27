Report: Next-gen Toyota Fortuner to land in Thailand in 2023 with mild-hybrid power

Toyota’s electrification efforts continue. This time, it appears a model that’s very popular here in our market will be getting the electric treatment: the Fortuner.

The next iteration of the midsize SUV is expected to come with a mild-hybrid powertrain, according to a report by Headlight Magazine. The website’s source says this all-new Fortuner could be released in Thailand sometime next year.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Prices of pickups, motorcycles, MVUC poised to increase under proposed DOF tax reforms

This is what we think the next-gen Toyota Vios will look like

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Continue reading below ↓

There’s very little to go by about the next-generation model, but the report did mention that it will be based on the TNGA-F platform and will come with Toyota’s 1GD diesel engine.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This powertrain could be a 2.8-liter turbodiesel that gets a mild-hybrid system to assist in acceleration from a standstill. The latter will help provide power at low RPMs, ultimately reducing both fuel consumption and even carbon emissions especially when driving around the city.

These are all still speculations as of this writing, so take the news with a grain of salt. That said, we’d still like to hear what you have to say about this mild-hybrid Forty—the comments section is open.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.