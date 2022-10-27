Report: Toyota GR Corolla might be arriving in ASEAN soon, but will we get it in PH?

When Toyota pulled the wraps off the GR Corolla, we didn’t really get our hopes up that it would make its way over to our market. There’s one particular reason.

The Japanese carmaker has already made it clear that the US will get 6,000 GR Corolla units while the rest of the world will get only 2,000. We highly doubted that “the rest of the world” included us, a market where the GR Yaris is already available.

A recent article from Autonetmagz.com, however, is giving us a sliver of hope. The Thai website has reported that the bigger and more powerful Gazoo Racing hot hatch is set to be launched in Thailand at the end of 2022, and no less than Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda himself is expected to grace the occasion.

PHOTO BY Toyota

If this turns out to be true, then this will mark the model’s debut in ASEAN. We can’t really say for sure if the rest of the region will get it, we can enjoy this moment of excitement for now.

In case you aren’t familiar with the GR Corolla, this five-door monster is powered by a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbopetrol capable of 300hp and 370Nm of torque. It features Toyota’s GR-Four AWD system and can only be had with a six-speed manual transmission. Oh, it’s a beast, alright.

Do you think there’s still room for another hot hatch in Toyota Motor Philippines’ lineup? Chime in via the comments section.

