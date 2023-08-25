The Toyota GR Corolla gets updates, but it's all under the skin

The Toyota GR Corolla is one hot hatch we’re still wishing we get here soon. After all, the Honda Civic Type R needs some competition here, and we reckon this spicy Corolla hatchback is the perfect match. That said, the folks from Gazoo Racing have given the GR Corolla a few tweaks here and there to keep it competitive.

However, you’re not going to see any of the updates on the car’s body. The new color aside, Toyota says all the changes to the GR Corolla are under the skin. The improvements based on what the Japanese automaker have learned various motor sports activities, including the Super Taikyu Series. In case you’re curious, the Super Taikyu Series is Japan’s top pro-am (professional-amateur) endurance racing series involving production cars.

So, what are the changes, you ask? There are new and wider bolts that hold the several subframes in place. These upgrades can be found on the front crossmember, steering assembly and transmission mounts of the GR Corolla. The main benefit of that is greater chassis rigidity and, in turn, greater stability at higher speeds. It might not sound like a huge deal, but for those who frequent track days any tweaks to the chassis are always welcome.

Also new for the 2024 GR Corolla are the air ducts on the front bumper corners. While it looks like the one in the current model, the inside of the ducts has been changed to improve air flow towards the front wheelhouses. Again, it sounds like a minor thing, but Toyota says it reduces air turbulence and enhances steering stability.

We did mention the new color, and Toyota will only produce limited units wearing it. Dubbed Cyan metallic, only 50 will be made and the only way to get it is by applying through a lottery system.

The new color does come with an exclusive interior package. For Cyan models, the cabin gets a black cabin with blue contrast stitching to complement the exterior. Again, only 50 models will be built with this special combination.

It’s still unknown if Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will ever launch the GR Corolla in the country. So far, the only countries that have the GR Corolla are Malaysia and Thailand, although it was a limited run of just nine units for the latter. We think it would be a great car to add in the local lineup, but then again, we totally understand if TMP’s main focus at the moment is the next-generation Tamaraw.

