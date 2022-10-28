The Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo’s performance has just been kicked up a notch

Brace yourselves, fanboys: Toyota’s gnarliest GR Supra has just been made a whole lot gnarlier.

For 2023, the manufacturer has thrown a handful of upgrades at the competition-spec offering. The three biggest improvements to take in are the brakes, handling, and engine performance.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The new Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo features an improved brake system design and new ABS settings. These alterations, together with new KW damper technology and updated anti-roll bars supposedly provide the vehicle with better handling and cornering at high speeds.

As for the engine? Details remain scarce, but Toyota is promising more power, an optimized torque curve, and improved cooling capabilities. Changes were made based on customer and driver feedback, too, the brand says.

PHOTO BY Toyota

And as expected, these units get their usual arsenal of carbon fiber aero bits outside. Owners of the previous GR Supra GT4 Evo release won’t be left out either, as the company is making all of these changes available as an upgrade kit to existing customers.

No pricing details on the upgrade kit yet, but Toyota said it will sell race-ready units of the 2023 GR Supra GT4 Evo for €186,000. That’s a whopping P10.7 million a pop. Still, should be worth it if you actually plan on competing using the thing. Worth the splurge or nah? Chime in.

More images of the 2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

