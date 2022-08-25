Toyota will now let GR Yaris owners bump up their unit’s torque to 390Nm

The Toyota GR Yaris is not exactly a car that’s lacking in potency. Packing a 1.6-liter turbo with 257hp and 360Nm of torque, the thing is about as hot as hot hatches come—and if you aren’t careful, you may just end up like a helpless turtle on its back.

That said, if you can handle it, Toyota is now giving owners the option to bump up the GR Yaris’ torque figure up further through the brand’s Kinto Factory upgrade service.

Owners whose units are part of the Kinto Factory service lineup can avail of the “GR Yaris performance software 2.0” upgrade. This increases the stock version’s base torque output to a livelier 390Nm with maximum boost coming in between 3,200-4,000rpm.

“Maximum engine torque in the 3,200-4,000 rpm range can be boosted to 390Nm, providing strain-free and relaxed acceleration based on technologies honed through racing in rallies, which puts high demands on acceleration, deceleration, and flexibility,” Toyota says.

Toyota says this option also allows owners to customize their software settings. The company will hold a “GR Yaris Personalize Event” wherein units are driven through a designated course to determine the optimal accelerator response, steering assist, and 4WD distribution per unit. Following this test, the new settings are then applied at a Gazoo Racing garage.

So, do you feel the Toyota GR Yaris could do with a little extra torque? Let us know if you would be willing to avail of this in the comments.

