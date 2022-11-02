Larry Chen’s drift car is one of the most impressive GR86 builds at SEMA 2022

Larry Chen isn’t just an automotive photographer. If you’re familiar with his work, you know the dude is as versed in being behind the wheel as he is in being behind the lens. And it shows in his tase of rides, too.

This is the Toyota GR86 Daily Drifter—Toyota and Chen’s pitch idea of an “attainable” drift car. The vehicle was conceptualized and built by Chen inside his home workshop and is now on display at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PHOTO BY Toyota

To spice things up, Chen threw in an HKS supercharger, as well as aftermarket intercooler and exhaust upgrades, to bring the unit’s power up to 300hp. An aluminum radiator, silicone hoses, and HKS carbon fiber engine and fuse box cover were also installed to help keep the vehicle’s weight down.

Of course, once Chen was done under the hood, he needed to make alterations to ensure the rest of the car would be able to keep up. A brake system upgrade was in order, and Chen also installed adjustable sway bars and a new steering angle kit. A Gazoo Racing strut tower brace, aftermarket coilovers, and fender support braces were also installed.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Outside, this GR86 has been fitted with a wide variety of carbon fiber aero to replicate the appearance of Formula Drift racers. These include a carbon fiber splitter up front, a carbon fiber rear wing, and side skirts. The build also rides on Motegi Racing wheels in white wrapped in Yokohama tires.

To keep the driver safe, Cheng equipped the Daily Drifter was also equipped with a racing seat, six-point harness, and roll cage. Other interior improvements include a bespoke steering wheel and Gazoo Racing short shifter for the six-speed manual transmission.

PHOTO BY Toyota

So, “attainable” is it? We’d need to know the build’s total cost before coming to any conclusions. We think we can all agree that it’s a good look for the GR86, though. What say you?

More images of the Toyota GR86 Daily Drifter

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

