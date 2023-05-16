Is the hybrid Toyota Innova on its way to PH?

Toyota made headlines last year when it announced that the next-generation Innova was finally going hybrid. As expected, a lot of people started asking questions about whether or not the all-new model would arrive here.

Well, word has just started to go through the grapevine, folks. According to a source, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) could be prepping to launch the hybrid Innova in our market. Innova fans, this might be the news you’ve been waiting for.

If, in case, we are getting the hybrid Innova here, then we would be getting the 2.0-liter hybrid-gas powertrain. We reckon TMP would also bring in the non-hybrid option, which is a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that churns out 172hp and 205Nm of torque.

Now, remember how a unit of the all-new Wigo supposedly landed on our shores last month? We could be looking at back-to-back launches from TMP, then. Or, you know, a two-in-one launch event. Who knows? But as we always say, don’t quote us on this just yet. Once we get official info from TMP, we’ll keep you posted.

