Will the next-gen Toyota Innova be called ‘Zenix’ in PH?

Out of all the new Toyotas that have yet to hit our market, we know there’s one that a lot of you are waiting for the most: the Innova.

It’s really no surprise you’re all excited to see this land on our shores. The next-generation MPV not only looks much better, but it now also comes with a new hybrid powertrain. Well, we’ve just learned some details about the Innova that might arrive here.

PHOTO BY Toyota

It appears the ‘Innova Zenix’ has already been trademarked with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. Upon checking online, the name was officially registered way back in September 2022. This could mean that Toyota Motor Philippines intends to use the name for the all-new Innova when it finally enters the market. Not only that, but this might also indicate that the local launch for the next-gen Innova could be happening real soon.

Unfortunately, we still have no updates on whether or not TMP intends to bring in the new hybrid variants. But seeing as the carmaker has been aggressively bringing in its electrified models to our market, we’re willing to bet it also plans to introduce the hybrid Innova here.

Your thoughts on this one, readers?

