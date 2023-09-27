Report: The Toyota Land Cruiser Mini could be out as early as next year

One of the SUVs we’re looking forward to in the future is the mini Toyota Land Cruiser. Initially a concept from late 2022, the company has hinted that it will be a production model soon. It was even teased during the global premiere of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Back in August, it was reported that the ‘Toyota Land Cruiser Mini’ was to be based on a truck platform, likely that of the next-generation Hilux and Fortuner. Now, there are more reports coming in from Japan.

This time around, Japanese automotive scoopers Best Car and Magazine X have claimed that the company SUV might be coming sooner than later. Both have said that its global premiere could be as early as 2024. That said, neither mentioned when exactly next year, but it’s a huge update regarding this model if it were true.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Best Car Web adds that the pint-sized Land Cruiser could be based on the Toyota GA-F chassis. The GA-F chassis is the company’s modular platform for body on frame vehicles. If so, that also opens up the possibility of the next-generation Hilux and Fortuner riding on the new frame. As it stands, the GA-F chassis is currently being used in the Land Cruiser 300, Land Cruiser Prado 250, Sequoia, Tundra, and Tacoma. In the Lexus lineup, it underpins the LX and the all-new GX.

The engine lineup is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll revert to the previous report from Thailand. It was said that it could use 2.7-liter gas and 2.8-liter turbodiesel engines, possibly with mild-hybrid assistance. The Japanese reports did say that hybrid power is likely as well.

For now, we’ll have to wait if the Japanese reports are accurate. Then again, the Japan Mobility Show isn’t too far away, and the compact SUV could make a surprise appearance in a different concept form by then.