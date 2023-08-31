The ‘Mini Land Cruiser’ could be based on the Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner might soon have a baby brother. That’s according to a recent report from Thailand, and it’s quite the news, too. If it's true, it could be Toyota’s first subcompact 4x4, possibly ever. So, what does the report say?

Scooped by Thai motoring publication Headlightmag, the ‘Mini Land Cruiser’ carries the internal code 500D. It is said to use a full frame chassis based on the Fortuner. It wasn’t mentioned if the SUV will utilize the next-gen Fortuner underpinnings or carry on with the updated version of the current platform. In terms of product positioning, the site says it will slot in between the Corolla Cross and the Fortuner.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Per the report, the upcoming SUV could measure around 4,410mm long, 1,855mm wide, 1,870mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,580mm. Should those prove accurate, this model will be the size of a Corolla Cross, albeit taller. It will be interesting to see how Toyota will adapt a ladder-frame chassis to a vehicle of this size.

That said, because it could have a box-frame chassis, the SUV might come with proper off-roading credentials. There’s no mention of its four-wheel drive hardware just yet, but given the equipment in the Fortuner and Hilux, there is a possibility of the ‘Mini Land Cruiser’ inheriting those kinds of four-wheel drive parts.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Headlightmag also reckons that the small SUV will have the looks of the Compact Cruiser concept shown in late 2022. If so, we could expect it to be small and boxy, perhaps with a few cues from its much bigger brother, the all-new Land Cruiser Prado. Engines are a mystery at this point, but the familiar 2.7-liter gas and 2.8-liter turbodiesels are likely candidates. Hybrid and electric versions are also possible given Toyota’s more intensive drive for electrification.

Should all fall into place, the mini SUV could make its world premiere sometime in late 2024.