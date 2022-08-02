Two new variants of the Toyota Lite Ace are now available for preorder

Just two weeks after the initial launch of the 2023 Toyota Lite Ace in the country, the model lineup gets expanded with two new variants that are now available for preorder: the FX Utility Van and the Cargo Aluminum Van.

These two new versions join the previously launched Pickup and Panel Van configurations. Before we go any further, here are the prices of the entire lineup:

2023 Toyota Lite Ace variants and prices

Toyota Lite Ace FX Utility Van – P727,000 Toyota Lite Ace Cargo Aluminum Van – P699,000 Toyota Lite Ace Panel Van – P655,000 Toyota Lite Ace Pickup – P570,000

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The FX Utility Van is the people hauler in the lineup, with a 12-person seating capacity (including the driver). The Cargo Aluminum Van, meanwhile, is a good fit for agricultural businesses as well as the transport of dry goods and other materials.

All variants are propelled by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that generates 97hp and 134Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. Standard features include ABS, SRS airbags, and vehicle stability control.

Again, the two new variants may now be preordered at all Toyota dealerships, with the official release date expected in September 2022. If you want to see the different variants of the 2023 Toyota Lite Ace, you can check out our gallery from the official launch here.

