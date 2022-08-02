Car News

Two new variants of the Toyota Lite Ace are now available for preorder

The Cargo and the FX join the model lineup
by TopGear.com.ph | 17 hours ago
Toyota Lite Ace 2023 in Cargo configuration set up as a fruits and vegetables delivery vehicle
PHOTO: Toyota
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

Just two weeks after the initial launch of the 2023 Toyota Lite Ace in the country, the model lineup gets expanded with two new variants that are now available for preorder: the FX Utility Van and the Cargo Aluminum Van.

These two new versions join the previously launched Pickup and Panel Van configurations. Before we go any further, here are the prices of the entire lineup:

2023 Toyota Lite Ace variants and prices

  1. Toyota Lite Ace FX Utility Van – P727,000
  2. Toyota Lite Ace Cargo Aluminum Van – P699,000
  3. Toyota Lite Ace Panel Van – P655,000
  4. Toyota Lite Ace Pickup – P570,000

Exterior of the Toyota Lite Ace 2023 in FX Utility Van configuration

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Passenger cabin of the Toyota Lite Ace 2023 in FX Utility Van configuration

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Size comparo: How big is the new Toyota Lite Ace Pickup?
The MMDA is ditching countdown timers in favor of an adaptive stoplight system

The FX Utility Van is the people hauler in the lineup, with a 12-person seating capacity (including the driver). The Cargo Aluminum Van, meanwhile, is a good fit for agricultural businesses as well as the transport of dry goods and other materials.

Continue reading below ↓

All variants are propelled by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that generates 97hp and 134Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. Standard features include ABS, SRS airbags, and vehicle stability control.

Again, the two new variants may now be preordered at all Toyota dealerships, with the official release date expected in September 2022. If you want to see the different variants of the 2023 Toyota Lite Ace, you can check out our gallery from the official launch here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The Seeker is Chevrolet’s newest Chinese-market crossover offering
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱