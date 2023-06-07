Car News

Toyota has built a racing-inspired, special-edition Prius

This is dubbed the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition
by Cat Dow | Just now
Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition
PHOTO: TopGear.com
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

In tribute to the 100th anniversary of Le Mans—the eagerly awaited follow-up to the 24h du M25—the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) team has revealed a commemorative concept car. And it's none other than... the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition.

Yes, you read that right. It's a special edition, racing-inspired Prius, which pays homage to the hybrid innovations Toyota claims to have galvanized at Le Mans.

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Inspired (loosely) by the World Endurance Championship-competing GR010 Hybrid, the concept features new wheels and performance-focused aerodynamic parts.

Though based on the latest model, this GR interpretation is 90mm longer, 50mm wider and sits 30mm lower than a standard Prius. Its front and rear tracks have been widened by 40mm.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
ICYMI: 8,000+ trees felled for SLEX expansion, Makati hop-on hop-off buses, new LTO head named
Honda Dax e: now available for P80.9k, Zoomer e: for P83.9k at Popcycle Ebike Center

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Prius 24h Le Mans also takes on board some of the component innovations including mini-inverters—mounted onto the electric motor directly—silicon carbide semiconductors and improved cooling.

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

This weekend Toyota is aiming for its sixth Le Mans victory in a row, although it should face a sterner test this year with Ferrari's 499P among the newcomers in the top-tier Hypercar category.

The concept is the work of Gazoo Racing, Japan’s National Tourism Organisation (but of course) and Mazda, which scooped the first Japanese Le Mans victory in 1991. The 787B is doing a demo run at La Sarthe later this week, don't forget.

The Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition will be exhibited in the Manufacturers’ Village until after the race. Might be worth a gander if you need a break from the action...

More photos of the Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition:

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Read Next
Looking for a different German ride? The updated Audi A6 might be it
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: TopGear.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱