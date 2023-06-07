Toyota has built a racing-inspired, special-edition Prius

In tribute to the 100th anniversary of Le Mans—the eagerly awaited follow-up to the 24h du M25—the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) team has revealed a commemorative concept car. And it's none other than... the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition.

Yes, you read that right. It's a special edition, racing-inspired Prius, which pays homage to the hybrid innovations Toyota claims to have galvanized at Le Mans.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Inspired (loosely) by the World Endurance Championship-competing GR010 Hybrid, the concept features new wheels and performance-focused aerodynamic parts.

Though based on the latest model, this GR interpretation is 90mm longer, 50mm wider and sits 30mm lower than a standard Prius. Its front and rear tracks have been widened by 40mm.

The Prius 24h Le Mans also takes on board some of the component innovations including mini-inverters—mounted onto the electric motor directly—silicon carbide semiconductors and improved cooling.

This weekend Toyota is aiming for its sixth Le Mans victory in a row, although it should face a sterner test this year with Ferrari's 499P among the newcomers in the top-tier Hypercar category.

The concept is the work of Gazoo Racing, Japan’s National Tourism Organisation (but of course) and Mazda, which scooped the first Japanese Le Mans victory in 1991. The 787B is doing a demo run at La Sarthe later this week, don't forget.

The Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition will be exhibited in the Manufacturers’ Village until after the race. Might be worth a gander if you need a break from the action...

More photos of the Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.