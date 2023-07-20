Meet the Rumion, the Suzuki Ertiga's Toyota-badged twin

A few weeks ago, Suzuki released its own version of the Zenix. Dubbed the Invicto, it’s marketed as a posh and luxurious MPV that serves as the brand’s flagship over in India. But over in Africa, there’s a bit of a role reversal.

In African markets, Toyota has been selling a product called the Rumion for years. If it looks familiar, it’s because it’s essentially a Suzuki Ertiga with Toyota badges in and out. The Rumion was updated for the 2024 model year, and it also gets the same changes present in the Ertiga.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Mind you, it’s not a total rebadge job. From the outside, the biggest differences between the Rumion and Ertiga can be found in front. Whereas the Suzuki has a slim grille with chrome elements, the Toyota has a wider opening with a black finish. Because of the trim difference, the Rumion also gets a distinct bumper design over the Ertiga. Speaking of which, those are the styling updates made to the Rumion this year.

PHOTO BY Toyota

However, the rest of the car is indistinguishable from its Suzuki-badged twin. From the wheels, panels, and tailgate, there’s no doubt that the Rumion is an Ertiga clone. The new Rumion even has the redesigned wheels straight up from the Suzuki. As for the interior, it’s basically an Ertiga with a Toyota badge on the steering wheel.

Also carried over from the Suzuki is the 1.5-liter engine. No, the Rumion doesn’t have the familiar 1.5-liter mill that powers the Vios, Avanza, and Veloz. That also means the automatic transmission in the MPV is a four-speed unit, instead of a CVT.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Rumion is a bit of a curiosity for those outside of Africa, and there’s practically no chance of it being sold in the Philippines. Toyota already has a pair of subcompact seven seaters in the country, namely the Veloz and Avanza, so there’s really no need to bring in the Rumion. Besides, the Philippines already has a pair of mini MPV clones in the form of the Mitsubishi Xpander and Nissan Livina.