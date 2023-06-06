Report: Toyota Rush facelift coming this month?

Among Toyota’s three-row people carrier offerings, the Rush is the senior citizen of the group. The Avanza and Veloz were given a comprehensive redesign, while the all-new Innova is a total reboot. So, where does that leave the Rush?

According to reports from Indonesian website Otodriver, the Rush is finally getting a bit of a refresh this year. Mind you, the operative word here is refresh, so it won’t be an all-new model. Nonetheless, the Rush is due for an update since this model has yet to receive any major upgrades since it was launched in 2017.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The site says it’s the Rush’s Daihatsu brother, the Terios, that will get the tweaks. As for the reveal, Otodriver claims it received an official invitation from Daihatsu for the launch of a new car. The ‘new Daihatsu model’ will be launched on June 8, 2023, in Jakarta.

Given that the Rush and Terios are effectively rebadged versions of each other, we’re likely to see the same changes made to these MPV-crossovers, regardless of what badge it wears. There is also a third version of the Rush called the Perodua Aruz, and that model is offered for the Malaysian market.

PHOTO BY Toyota

A possible reason why Otodriver believes it will be an updated Terios/Rush is because most of the Daihatsu lineup has been updated or given a full model change. The Terios/Rush is also the model that has yet to get a significant facelift in the Daihatsu Indonesia range. Given this model’s age, any updates are welcome as it’s the only rear-wheel drive option in its category.

If it is, indeed, the facelifted Terios/Rush, we’re not expecting huge changes from this model. Perhaps a few tweaks to the grille, headlights, and bumpers, as well as new wheel designs are possible. The powertrain might still be carried over from the current model, possibly even its four-speed automatic transmission.

