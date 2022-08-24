The all-new Toyota Sienta is a tech-loaded seven-seater MPV fit for PH

Well, what do you know? Just a few weeks back, we were talking about how the Toyota Sienta could make for a good Avanza substitute. Now, the carmaker has unveiled the all-new Sienta in its home market of Japan. Coincidence? We think not.

The new Sienta debuts with a completely redesigned exterior, which Toyota calls a ‘Shikakumaru’ circle and square design. The Yaris-like front fascia on the old model has been replaced with a beefy-looking nose with an abundance of black plastic on enveloping the badge and enclosing the grille. A pair of wide headlights are found on the front end.

More black plastic trim can be found on the doors and the C-pillar. From this side, you’ll notice how the Sienta now has a seemingly taller profile. At the rear, there’s still that boxy physique, but the taillights now flank the massive windshield. Said taillights feature a futuristic pattern that give off a sleek light signature.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Shikakumaru design carries over into the interior. A good mix of rounded and boxy shapes is visible on the dash, from the infotainment system to the cup holders, compartments, and A/C vents. The cabin actually looks fresh and hip, whether with the two-tone or the monotone finish.

Toyota claims cabin height has increased by 20mm and total legroom for the second row has gone up by 80mm from the previous model. This should bode well for all seven passengers. New A/C vents can be found at the rear along with sunshades on the power-sliding doors for added comfort for rear occupants.

In addition, Toyota says the rear hatch door opening and overall luggage space have also seen significant increases.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Powering the new Sienta is a series-parallel hybrid comprised of a 1.5-liter dynamic force engine that supposedly does up to 28.8km/L. As for the purely gasoline-powered variant, that one comes with a direct shift CVT with a 10-speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic function. Toyota claims this does around 18.3km/L.

The Sienta now also comes with Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate features. Highlights from this suite of tech include a pre-collision safety system and an advanced park function. The vehicle also comes with front and rear dash cams.

The all-new Toyota Sienta is loaded, to say the least. Would you like to see this in our market someday?

More photos of the Toyota Sienta 2023:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

