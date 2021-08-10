Toyota celebrates 35 years of the Supra with these special-edition models

Another special-edition Supra has landed in Toyota’s home market. This new one, however, isn’t merely a spinoff of the brand’s popular sports car. Rather, it’s one built in celebration of the Supra’s 35th anniversary.

Actually, there are two versions of the Supra 35th Anniversary Edition. One is the RZ trim packing a 3.0-liter, straight-six under the hood, and the other is the SZ-R powered by a 2.0-liter four-banger.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Both vehicles come with exclusive seats inside the cabin, finished in Alcantara and Ignition Red leather. These also get special 35th Anniversary carbon ornaments on the dash and an extra touch of red leather on the steering wheel, center console, and side panels.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The RZ can only be had with a Matte Storm Gray exterior finish. The SZ-R, meanwhile, comes with five color options: Lightning Yellow, Prominence Red, Black Metallic, White Metallic, and Ice Gray Metallic. Both sit on 19-inch matte black forged aluminum wheels.

PHOTO BY Toyota



Toyota will only be making 35 units each for the RZ and SZ-R Supras. The 3.0-liter RZ is priced at ¥7,835,000 (P3.58 million), while the 2.0-liter SZ-R at ¥6,535,000 (P2.98 million).

So, do you like the subtle touches Toyota has added to these special-edition Supras? Tell us in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

