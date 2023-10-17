It looks like the Toyota Tamaraw will be present at the Japan Mobility Show

By now, we’re already certain that the Toyota Tamaraw is coming back. Expected to roll out sometime in 2024, it ushers in a new era of commercial vehicles for Toyota as the Innova moves upmarket with the Zenix.

As it turns out, it might not just be a big deal in Southeast Asia. Toyota recently showed a render of its booth at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023, and the Tamaraw might make an appearance over there. Of course, it’s not final just yet, but the booth illustration is promising.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Also known as the Rangga, it could be the first time that the Tamaraw concept will be shown outside of Southeast Asia. With that, is it possible that it will be offered in Japan as well? It’s difficult to rule it out for now, but it’s possible, nonetheless.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Tamaraw and Rangga concepts show the body type possibilities of the new IMV-0 platform. In the artist rendition of the booth, it is suggested that we could see a coffee truck version of the utility vehicle.

PHOTO BY Toyota

As for the production version, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that. Then again, it’s not too long before the new year. Toyota says the production version of this vehicle will have a wide variety of customization options for individual or fleet needs. The company will also coordinate with local body builders for engineering work. There will be turbodiesel and gas-powered models available, as well as hybrid and full-electric options down the line. The vehicle can also be had as a cab and chassis model.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Should this model be displayed at JMS 2023, it could be said that it will be a proud moment for Southeast Asian motoring. Whether it’s dubbed the Rangga or Tamaraw, it puts the region on a bigger global stage and can further highlight the importance of the ASEAN market.