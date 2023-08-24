Will PH get this bodykit for the Toyota Veloz?

What are some words that come to mind when someone says Toyota Veloz? Surely, adjectives such as practical, sensible, and reliable would pretty accurate for the subcompact seven-seater. But given that it’s the kind of car that puts family first, ‘sporty’ isn’t exactly the priority of the Veloz.

That said, you do have the option to, at the very least, make it appear sporty from the factory. However, you’d have to move to Malaysia to make that possible. Toyota Malaysia recently introduced a bodykit for the Veloz to give it a bit more flair. Curiously, it doesn’t say GR Accessories on it, so you could say Toyota makes it clear that the Veloz was never meant to be sporty in the first place.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Anyway, what’s included in the kit? For starters, it has a deeper front spoiler with slashy angles and a silver trim piece for some visual zing. For those who want to bulk up their Veloz, thicker fender and door cladding is available for the car and it’s color-keyed, too. Over at the back, there’s a sizable tailgate spoiler that wouldn’t look out of place of a rally car, along with a bumper kit that gives off Alphard vibes. VIP style, perhaps?

Obviously, you don’t get any performance upgrades in this accessorized Veloz. It still uses the familiar 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine that we all see under the hood of the local version. If you need a spec recap, it’s good for 105hp and 138Nm of torque, and it shifts with a continuously variable transmission.

PHOTO BY Toyota

So far, there’s no word from Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) if it will offer the kit locally. But if TMP were to offer it here, how much could it be? If we were to use Malaysian pricing as a baseline, it starts at 3,300 ringgit or P40,250 at current conversion costs.