We hope the all-new Toyota Vios is offered with Modellista parts in PH

The all-new Toyota Vios already looks like a big step up compared to its predecessor in terms of appearance. Stronger character lines, harder edges, and a more aggressive overall design have done wonders for the subcompact sedan’s demeanor—but as Modellista has shown, there are ways to build on this exterior further.

Toyota Modellista Thailand recently showed off the 2023 Vios (also referred to as the Yaris Ativ) wrapped in fancy new aesthetic bits at the 2022 Thailand International Motor Expo, and we have to say the look suits it.

PHOTO BY Toyota Modellista Thailand

Alterations include an edgy new front bumper design, side skirts, a rear diffuser, snazzy new Modellista 17-inch alloy wheels, a trunk-mounted rear spoiler finished in gloss black, and Modellista exterior badging.

The package is currently being offered for 48,500 Thai baht (around P77,000). Would you pull the trigger on this option if it’s made available in the Philippine market? Let us know in the comments.

Oh, and if you’re interested in learning more about the 2023 Toyota Vios, the left-hand-drive version launched in Laos back in September might be a good preview of what we’ll get locally. You can read more about it here.

More photos of the 2023 Toyota Vios

PHOTO BY Toyota Modellista Thailand

PHOTO BY Toyota Modellista Thailand

PHOTO BY Toyota Modellista Thailand

PHOTO BY Toyota Modellista Thailand

PHOTO BY Toyota Modellista Thailand

