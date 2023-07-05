Toyota PH could start sales of the all-new Wigo on July 17

It’s already July, and we’re sure if you Toyota fans out there keep a close eye on our articles at Top Gear Philippines, then you probably know that we’re supposed to see the all-new Wigo soon enough.

Well, that could be true. While Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) still hasn’t announced anything yet, a source has now told us that TMP could begin sales of the next-generation hatch by July 17. That’s essentially two weeks from now.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Nissan Vanette was once offered with an unusual option in the Philippines

Check out some of the sickest cars from this year’s Legends of the ’90s

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Of course, if you check this website regularly, then you’ve probably seen the potential prices already. In case you haven’t, then we’ll just share them here again. As for the potential specs, well, you can just check out this other story.

Toyota Wigo 2023 prices

Toyota Wigo. 1.0 J MT – P609,000

Toyota Wigo 1.0 E CVT – P684,000

Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT – P729,000

We’re expecting TMP to make this official sooner rather than later. But still, don’t quote us on this yet until we hear anything from the carmaker itself. In any case, what do you guys think about the specs and pricing so far? Chime in through the comments section, why don’t you.

See Also