Toyota has officially sold 10 million Yaris units

There are only a few Toyotas to have breached the eight-figure sales milestone. This includes the RAV4, Camry, Hilux, Land Cruiser, and of course, the famed Corolla. Now, the Japanese carmaker adds another model to this list: the Yaris.

It may come as a surprise to some of you seeing as we Filipinos just don’t fancy hatchbacks too much anymore, but it’s a different story when you look at other markets. Besides, these Yaris sales also include that of the Yaris Cross and the popular GR Yaris.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here’s your first look at the 2023 Mitsubishi Colt

The all-new Toyota Wigo could be launched in PH soon

PHOTO BY Toyota

The 10-millionth Yaris unit that rolled off Toyota Motor Manufacturing France’s (TMMF) production line was a GR Sport unit as pictured above.

The Yaris’ biggest market is arguably Europe, where as of February 2023, the model has amassed cumulative sales of 5,155,506 units since the first-gen’s arrival in 1999. Last year alone, the nameplate accounted for 8% of the total sales in its segment, with 185,781 Yaris units, 156,086 Yaris Cross units, and 5,392 GR Yaris units.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Today, 22 years after the grand opening of Toyota's plant in France, TMMF celebrates the 10 millionth Yaris car being sold around the world,” said Toyota Motor Europe chairman Didier Leroy. “This global sales milestone is a token of the confidence that the Toyota Group has continuously demonstrated towards this French site that has produced more than 4.5 million Yaris and Yaris Cross cars since its establishment in 2001. It is an honor and my great pleasure that we can share this moment today with the 5,000 members of the site.”

“I feel very honored and proud that the 10 millionth global Yaris has been produced at TMMF, 22 years after the establishment of this plant in the north of France,” said TMMF president Jim Crosbie. “Another joyful milestone has been added to TMMF’s rich history with a cumulative production of over 4.5 million vehicles covering four generations of Yaris, the production of the world’s first hybrid in the B-segment, and the recent addition of a second model, the B-SUV Yaris Cross. This would not have been possible without the great teamwork of our 5,000 members as well as the support of our suppliers, business partners and the entire community who have all significantly contributed to today’s celebratory milestone. On the way to the next 10 million!”

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos