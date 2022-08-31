Toyota Yaris Cross fans might have mixed feelings about this new GR Sport version

Once upon a time, Toyota went ham with the Yaris Cross and dressed it up with a boatload of Gazoo Racing parts. We’d point out how that one seems a bit too overboard, but you probably knew that already.

Now, Toyota has released a new Yaris Cross GR Sport in the UK, and we’re sure the reactions this will get from Yaris Cross fans will be a mixed bag. On one hand, you’ve got a Gazoo-fied crossover that’s tastefully done, unlike the one we previously showed you. One the other, though, this is yet another one of Toyota’s GR-S models that’ll come with the added premium but with very little performance enhancements. Welp.

What Toyota has done here exactly is fit the Yaris Cross with new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels which frankly look really neat. There’s a gloss-black mesh grille with, of course, GR badging. A rear diffuser has been added into the mix. Toyota will be offering this model with a bi-tone finish featuring Ash Grey body color with a black roof and pillars.

Inside, Toyota has also added the GR logo on the front headrests, carpets, steering wheel, and push-to-start ignition. Gunmetal silver inserts are found in the instrument panel and on the doors, while the Ultrasuede seats get contrast red stitching.

There’s added performance here, at the very least, as Toyota claims the Yaris Cross GR Sport is equipped with a retuned suspension for sharper handling. The 1.5-liter Hybrid Dynamic Force engine, however, remains untouched.

What do you think of this new GR-S model, readers? Is this something you’d actually consider if it were available here?

More photos of the Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport:

