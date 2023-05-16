The Toyota Yaris GR Sport is nothing like the GR Yaris

Even though it’s meant to be a limited-run homologation special, the Toyota GR Yaris has become a smash hit worldwide. That said, it isn’t exactly an affordable car, retailing for about P2.7-million pesos. But over in Indonesia, there is a much more affordable alternative.

In Indonesia, Toyota recently introduced the a ‘lite’ version of the GR-fied Yaris. Dubbed the Toyota Yaris GR Sport, it’s essentially the current-generation Yaris with sporty bits tacked on its body. It’s no fire-breathing rally car for the road, but it, um, something.

The Yaris in Indonesia doesn’t get the Thai facelift look. That said, it does gel well with the GR Sport kit applied to the car. At the front, it gets a deeper front chin with gloss black highlights for a sportier look. A GR Sport badge also adorns the Yaris’ large center air intake, and it gets a set of black wheels. As for the rest of the car, the GR Sport treatment adds side skirts, a two-tone roof, a larger tailgate spoiler, and a kit for the rear bumper.

Toyota added a few tweaks to the interior that also applies for all variants. The company says the 2023 Yaris hatchback for ASEAN gets improved seat cushions, along with new seat materials. Also new for 2023 is the ‘floating’ touchscreen audio display just like the one found in the Thai-spec Yaris and Vietnam market Vios. On top of that, higher trim levels gain a 360-degree view camera for easier maneuverability.

Since this is a GR Sport model and not a full-on GR, it uses a much humbler engine under the hood. It’s the familiar 1.5-liter mill that makes 106hp and 140Nm of torque. Transmission options are still the five-speed manual or CVT.

