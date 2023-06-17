This is one of the plushest F-150 Raptors you’ll ever see

From the heady days of pimping the Land Rover Defender, to restomodding the chicest Trabant, Bulgarian tuning house Vilner always has an unlikely project up its sleeve. This time, it’s a first-gen Ford F-150 Raptor… and there’s lots of cow.

If you’re vegan, you may need to look away now. That’s because this Raptor has gone from "worn out and ordinary" to a trophy hunter’s favorite leather-clad cocoon.

There are immaculately stitched front and rear seats in black and brown cow. Then there are the door cards, an expensive mix of wood and cow. Then there’s the center storage cubby clad in cow, a cow-clad dash and glove box door, and finally the stylish cowhide-covered steering wheel.

The ceiling, door pillars, and other various accents are (thankfully) upholstered in gunmetal grey Alcantara to soften the overall look. The original infotainment suite has been left unadorned and unmodified.

While it’s true that occupants wearing shorts may endure scorched skin at the height of summer, what’s a bit of leg-burning for such a spectacle?

And the owner who commissioned the change seemed happy, enough. “Their eyes lit up with joy, and their smile was wider than ever,” according to the firm, whose wild ideas will undoubtedly offer more modded things to shock and delight in due course.

More photos of Vilner’s Ford F-150 Raptor:

