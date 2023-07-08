Vorsteiner has given the BMW M2 the muscle-car treatment

Californian tuner Vorsteiner has announced some plans for its upcoming birthday celebrations, and brilliantly, those plans include building a modified BMW M2 that it is calling the ‘GT Edition.’
Doesn’t it look angry? We’re actually really liking the wide-arched muscle car look with the additional bits of bare carbon fiber down below. Is it just us or does it kind of look like a modern, BMW-badged take on a two-door Subaru Impreza? Although that may just be the blue paint and gold wheels, come to think of it...
Still, there’s no denying that it allows the G87 M2 to make an impact, and we certainly prefer these mods to the official M Performance Parts that BMW offers.
We’ve no info on whether Vorsteiner would offer any performance upgrades for the new M2, but given that it runs the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine as an M4 Competition, there’s clearly scope for more power.
Thoughts, folks?
More photos of Vorsteiner’s BMW M2 GT Edition:
