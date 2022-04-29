Should the Volkswagen ID Buzz also exist as a pickup?

Apparently, it was World Design Day on Wednesday this past week. Gah! We can’t quite believe we missed such an important date in the calendar...

Anyway, Volkswagen decided to mark the occasion with a tweet. So far, so corporate and cliched, right? Accompanying said tweet though was the image you see above. And yes, that is a drawing of a potential Volkswagen ID Buzz pickup truck.

Weirdly, we’re actually quite big fans. It’s a double-cab, so there’d be plenty of space inside, and that ultra-deep storage bed in the back could be quite useful, too. Not sure what we’d put in it, but we can get to that if it ever makes production.

Volkswagen does have form in this area, of course—the Type 2 was available in a number of different pickup conversions, and we already know that there’ll be a California campervan version of the Buzz in the near future.

Thoughts, folks?

Photos of the regular Volkswagen ID Buzz:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

