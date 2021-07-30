Wald’s new body kit almost makes the BMW X7’s grille look small

Looks like Japanese tuner Wald thought the BMW X7 needed to stand out a little more.
Check out its new body kit. Certainly not shy, is it? Wald has fitted a mighty new front bumper that almost makes that grille look small. Almost.
There are a whole heap of new LED lights front and rear too, as well as lower side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a very busy rear bumper complete with a diffuser. Because we’ve always thought the X7 needed a diffuser.
We can probably guess what most of you make of it, but thoughts in the comments section below please folks.
NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.
