Wald’s new body kit almost makes the BMW X7’s grille look small

Looks like Japanese tuner Wald thought the BMW X7 needed to stand out a little more.

Check out its new body kit. Certainly not shy, is it? Wald has fitted a mighty new front bumper that almost makes that grille look small. Almost.

PHOTO BY Wald

There are a whole heap of new LED lights front and rear too, as well as lower side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a very busy rear bumper complete with a diffuser. Because we’ve always thought the X7 needed a diffuser.

PHOTO BY Wald

We can probably guess what most of you make of it, but thoughts in the comments section below please folks.

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

