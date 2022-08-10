Japanese tuner Wald has turned the sensible Lexus RX into a stealthy-looking hybrid

The Lexus RX is a sensible hybrid SUV made by a sensible company that trades on cast-iron reliability and technology. And, once upon a time, mad V10-engined supercars, but we digress.

A tuner in Japan known as Wald International has decided what this sensible, comfortable, and efficient hybrid SUV needs are a good dose of menace and good dialing back of comfort. The latter we’re totally assuming from the low-profile tires in these new shots.

PHOTO BY Wald

Wald, which one time modified a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and called it Black Bison to give you some context, has of course done more than insert massive 22-inch alloys on skinny tires. There’s a new front spoiler, LED lights, a front duct cover, sidesteps, a new rear skirt, and a new set of exhaust tailpipes.

PHOTO BY Wald

Nothing to the engine, which remains a 3.5-liter V6 petrol matched to an electric motor and CVT gearbox. The 0-100kph of the standard car sits at 7.7sec, though this isn’t that sort of car. We found the RX to be very comfortable, ‘serene’ on the motorway. Very... sensible.

So, with its newfound menace, just what kind of car has it become?

More photos of Wald International’s Lexus RX:

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

PHOTO BY Wald

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

