Suzuki PH welcomes second half of 2021 with discounts on the Ertiga, Swift and Celerio

The first half of 2021 hasn’t exactly been smooth for the local auto industry, but hey, our favorite carmakers are still around and new cars continue to pour in. The car scene isn’t doing too bad in the grand scheme of things.

To help get consumers looking glass-half-full for the second half of 2021, Suzuki Philippines is slashing the prices of some of its most popular offerings. From now until July 31, interested buyers can avail of huge cash discounts on the Suzuki Ertiga, Swift, and Celerio.

If you’re in need of a brand-new seven-seat MPV, now might be a good time to check the Ertiga out at a dealership as you can get as much as P90,000 off one if you pay in cash. If you don’t need the extra space or seats, both the Suzuki Swift and Celerio are currently available with a P80,000 cash discount.

What’s more, the company says all three of these models are available with low down payment and special financing offers. The carmaker is really pushing for more of these vehicles on the road, it seems.

“The promise of owning your very own Suzuki vehicle has never been more within reach, as the brand continues to find ways in providing different channels across the country,” Keiichi Suzuki, Suzuki Philippines president, said in a statement.

Again, you only have until the end of the month to avail of these offers. Planning to check any of these cars out at a dealership soon?

