Need a hatchback? Suzuki offers some of the most affordable ones in PH

It isn’t difficult to see why hatchbacks are among the top choices when it comes to first-time car buyers. They’re efficient, easy to maneuver, and manageable when it comes to their size. And perhaps most important, there are plenty of affordable options in the segment, too.

If you’re shopping on a serious budget, Suzuki might be a brand worth checking out. The Japanese carmaker produces some of the most attainable hatchbacks in the entire country.

The Suzuki S-Presso, for example, carries a friendly P523,000 price tag. For that sum, you’re getting a “mini SUV” form factor, as well as a 1.0-liter K10B gasoline engine with an output of 67hp and 90Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

See Also

If you’re looking for a more traditional kind of hatchback, the company also offers the Celerio and Swift. The former gets a 1.0-liter gasoline with 67hp and 90Nm, and is currently available with up to a P60,000 cash discount or a low downpayment of just P29,000. Suzuki claims this model’s manual variant can do up to 27.7km/L, too.

Continue reading below ↓

The Swift, meanwhile, is the sportier-looking of the two hatches. This one is currently being offered with up to a P80,000 cash discount and or a P29,000 down payment. This one is powered by a 1.2-liter gasoline with 82hp and 113Nm of torque mated to either a continuously variable transmission or a five-speed manual.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As far as starter cars go, Suzuki has some pretty enticing offerings available. Will you be checking any of these cars out soon?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.