The Detroit Auto Show is coming back this 2022

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)—perhaps more familiar to some of you as the Detroit Auto Show—is making a comeback in 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, made the announcement yesterday during the North American Car of the Year award ceremonies. The 2022 NAIAS will take place from September 14 to 25. Watch:

“As you know, it’s been three years since our last auto show in Detroit. Since that time, the world has changed, and so have shows. And this fall, you’ll experience our own transformation when our next-generation event takes over Detroit,” Alberts said, adding the 2022 NAIAS will be “unlike anything we’ve ever hosted before.

The last NAIAS took place in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm. The car show was supposed to return in 2021, but comeback plans last year were ditched to make way for a new event called Motor Bella.

This is definitely very welcome news, but a lot can still happen between this announcement and September 14. Cross your fingers that the pandemic won’t mess with the organizer’s timeline this year.

So, what are your expectations for the 2022 NAIAS? Let us know in the comments.

