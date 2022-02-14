Industry News

You can buy a brand-new Maxus G50 eight-seater MPV for *P103k off until March 31

*If you pay in cash, that is
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Drei Laurel
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Maxus
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Maxus G10
Maxus V80
Maxus T60
Maxus G50

Is seven seats inside an MPV not enough? Then an eight-seater like the Maxus G50 might be more to your liking. If you’re considering this model, as well as a handful of others from the Chinese brand, you’ll be happy to know that Maxus has a pretty big promo that lasts until the end of March 2022.

Until March 31, Maxus Philippines is offering the G50, D60, D90, G10, and V80 with big cash discounts. Check out the promo below

2022 Maxus G50, D60, D90, G10, and V80 promo

Maxus G50

  1. Maxus G50 Premium AT - P50,000 cash discount
  2. Maxus G50 Elite AT - P103,000 cash discount
  3. Maxus G50 Pro AT - P103,000 cash discount

Maxus D60

  1. Maxus D60 Elite AT - P80,000 cash discount
  2. Maxus D60 Pro AT - P104,000 cash discount

Maxus D90

  1. Maxus D90 Premium 4x4 - P100,000 cash discount
  2. Maxus D90 Premium 4x2 - P100,000 cash discount
Continue reading below ↓

Maxus G10

  1. Maxus G10 Elite AT - P80,000 cash discount
  2. Maxus G10 w/ Assist Package dealer option - P80,000 cash discount

Maxus V80

  1. Maxus V80 Transport MT 18-seater - P30,000 cash discount
  2. Maxus V80 Transport MT 15-seater - P30,000 cash discount
  3. Maxus V80 Comfort MT - P140,000 cash discount
  4. Maxus V80 Flex MT Cargo Van - P150,000 cash discount
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:
Review: Maxus T60 2.8 4x4 Elite AT

Maxus G50, Maxus G50 purple, Maxus G50 2022, Maxus G50 photo, Maxus G50 MPV,

Continue reading below ↓

Besides the cash discounts, Maxus Philippines is also offering all of its models with low downpayment and low monthly installment plans via Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) or RCBC. The G50 Pro, for example, carries a low P8,000 downpayment. The Maxus T60 4x2 MT pickup, meanwhile, is available for as low as P17,931 per month.

So, do any of these deals sound enticing to you?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
McLaren gives us our first look at its new Formula 1 car
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Drei Laurel

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱