The Subaru XV and Evoltis are currently available with huge cash discounts

The summer deals just keep on coming in. This time, it’s Subaru’s official local distributor, Motor Image Pilipinas, who has some pretty sweet offers on the XV and Evoltis.

If you’re eyeing the Subaru XV 2.0 I-S EyeSight CVT, you’re in luck. The Japanese carmaker is making the crossover’s P1,908,000 price tag an easier pill to swallow with up to P210,000 off in cash savings. Buyers also have the option of P20,710 monthly amortization and a P269,000 downpayment.

The much larger Subaru Evoltis 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT, meanwhile, is on offer with up to P100,000 in outright cash savings, and 0% interest for 12 months with a 40% downpayment on its P3,480,000 SRP.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

‘Bicol Express’ PNR Lucena-San Pablo to reopen by June 2022

You can use CALAX for free on select dates in May

Under the hood of the Subaru XV is a 2.0-liter gasoline boxer engine with 154hp and 196Nm of torque. The Evoltis, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine capable of 260hp and 375Nm. As the variant names imply, both units included in the promo come with continuously variable transmissions (CVT) and the brand’s EyeSight safety features.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Now, the company says these offers are available for May 2022, but we’ve been seeing plenty of promo extensions from other brands lately. Still, if you’re seriously considering purchasing either the XV or Evoltis, we wouldn’t risk missing out these offers. Thinking about biting on one of these deals?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.