AC Motors Centrale houses the latest from Honda, Volkswagen, Isuzu, and Kia under one roof

One of the hassles in the car buying process is having to hop from one brand’s dealership to another’s. This is especially true for new car owners who have little to no idea what exactly it is they want to drive home.

Well, here’s one way to scratch multiple manufacturers off your to-do list: Drop by AC Motors Centrale in Bonifacio Global City.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

The new dealership facility houses all AC Motors brands under one convenient roof. Available to check out here is the latest from Volkswagen, Isuzu, Kia, Honda, and even motorbike manufacturers KTM and Husqvarna.

AC Motors Centrale’s launch was held last night, which introduced the company’s new AC Motors Trade+ auction service. The latter offers a five-day turnaround time for selling used cars from inspection to payment. This will cover all brands and not just vehicles that fall under the AC Motors portfolio.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

“What sets AC Motors Centrale apart, aside from being able to house all our brands under a single roof, and giving customers the ability to choose the vehicle that best suits their needs from a wide range of models, is that we take this experience to the next level by offering AC Motors’ new used car program, AC Motors Trade+, which opens up a whole new world of enterprise and ownership opportunities for our customers,” AC Motors president Antonio ‘Toti’ Zara said in a statement.

Germans, Koreans, and Japanese—this place is about as global as local dealerships come. AC Motors Centrale will be open to serve customers from 8am to 6pm daily. Planning to drop by?

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

