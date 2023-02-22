Planning a trip abroad? Book a flight now because airfare hikes could kick in next month

Worried about having to fill up your car’s fuel tank next week? Yeah, if you consider that a headache, you might want to scrap any plans to fly out of the country soon.

The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has released an advisory informing the public that passenger and cargo fuel surcharges for international and domestic flights are set to reach Level 7 on March 1.

Translation? Airfares for both international and domestic flights may go up next month.

To give you an idea of what CAB’s latest advisory means, Level 6 fuel surcharge rates for international flights range from P610.37 to P4,538.40. Once it reaches Level 7, you can add an extra P1,053 to P1,827 on top of that.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P1.05/L, gas by P0.90/L this week

Does Mitsubishi have plans to bring Xpander production operations to PH?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to AirAsia Philippines communications head Steve Dalisan, higher fuel surcharge rates will have an impact on airfares.

"The increase in jet fuel prices may be driven by the demand brought about by the reopening of other key markets which can also be taken with sheer optimism in terms of global economic recovery post-pandemic,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

The executive added, however, that he doesn’t believe the “slight increase” in surcharges will impact passenger booking behavior.

Airlines that hope to collect the additional surcharges have until March 1 to file an application with CAB. Will this impact any of your travel plans in the near future?

See Also