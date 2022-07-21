ANCAP: Australian cars will soon undergo tests to determine how safe they are in floods

Giant spiders, aggressive kangaroos, flame tornados, vegemite? These are just some of the many “dangers” the Land Down Under is supposedly known for. Australia has to deal with plenty of less meme-worthy hazards, too, though.

One common example of this is flood. In fact, the issue is so prevalent in the market that the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has deemed it necessary to start testing vehicles to determine how safe they are in flood.

Starting 2023, ANCAP will begin testing cars to see how they perform safety-wise in the event they’re submerged. “Realistic case” scenarios must be considered in the testing process, which includes “full submergence.”

Do a model’s doors unlock even with the electrical system malfunctioning? What about its electrical windows? How easy is it to get out if the car’s battery becomes disconnected? These are just some of the factors ANCAP will start taking into account beginning next year as part of a vehicle’s post-crash safety assessment.

The changes are simple enough to grasp, but should go a long way toward providing buyers with extra peace of mind in a flood-prone market. Important stuff—especially if you’re like me and hold your breath every time a car starts filling up with water in movies.

Do you know what other market is prone to flood? Ours. Do you think the ASEAN NCAP should consider adopting these new testing protocols as well? Let us know in the comments.

