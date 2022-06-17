There’s a lot of stuff happening at the Alabang Town Center this Father’s Day weekend

If you’re still on the lookout for stuff to do this Father’s Day weekend, check out what’s going down at the Alabang Town Center (ATC).

There’s an RC Track Competition and FreePlay happening at the ATC Activity Center until June 23. Dads can try out indoor tracks for drifting, rallying, or off-roading RC cars. There’s a competition happening on June 18 for the rally and on June 19 for the drift categories. A single purchase receipt worth P500 is equivalent to a slot in the race.

For the cyclist dads out there, there’s also a myriad of bikes, gear, and accessories up for grabs from Biker’s Bite at the ATC Town Plaza until June 23. There will also be workshops on how to maintain and troubleshoot bikes.

As an added treat, dads who plan to watch Pixar’s latest film Lightyear can get a free Snack Box at ATC on June 18 and 19. This freebie package includes rock chocolates, chocolate-covered pretzels, jelly sticks, jelly vitamins, Krispy Kreme donuts, and a special mug for dads. This comes with every purchase of the Movie Bundle for P500.

Past this weekend, there will also be a Bike Night on June 24 to celebrate the South Biker’s Community’s anniversary. There’ll be live music and exhibitions at the Corte de las Palmas. From June 24 to 26, racing enthusiasts can then learn more about racing etiquette and take their skills to the next level under the Tuason Racing e-Sports School.

So, will we be seeing you guys there?

