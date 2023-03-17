Autobot Offroad PH has opened a franchise branch in Qatar

Here’s your dose of #pinoypride this week: local aftermarket specialty shop Autobot Offroad Philippines has opened a new franchise branch in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Autobot Qatar officially opened on March 12, 2023 as the first official franchise branch outside the Philippines. This was made possible through a partnership with the Suhail Industrial Holding Group and its sister company Ushaiqer Holding Group.

Autobot Qatar has 750sqm showroom in Salwa and a 3,500sqm workshop and showroom in Birkat, Al Awamer.

The inauguration was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Qatar Her Excellency Lillibeth Pono, Autobot Qatar president His Excellency Shiekh Ahmad bin Nawaf Al Thani, and Autobot Offroad PH president and CEO Randy Ronald Lao, among others.

The company’s press release reads: “[This] is a great opportunity not only for Autobot Offroad PH but also for our fellow Filipinos as it creates and offers jobs for workers in a very progressive and promising country of Qatar.”

Pretty cool, huh? You can check out more photos of the new shop below.

More photos of Autobot Qatar:

