AVID: Local auto industry continues to recover, sees 8% month-on-month growth in May

A few days ago, the latest Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) sales numbers came in showing a 23.6% month-on-month growth for member brands in the month of May 2021. Now, Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID) figures are in, and they paint a similar picture.

Last month, AVID member car companies saw a combined 8% month-on-month growth, with sales increasing from 4,496 units in April to 4,864 units in May. Taking the past five months of AVID sales into account, year-to-date numbers are up to 25,217 units sold compared to 15,811 in 2020—a 59% increase.

Commercial vehicles make up a big chunk of AVID’s sales with 625% growth year-to-date. Sales of passengers and light commercial vehicles, meanwhile, continue to recover, showing a 29% and 68% year-to-date increase, respectively. Suzuki remains AVID’s top passenger-car brand with 2,170 units sold so far in 2021, while Ford takes the number-one spot in LCVs with 7,692 units.

“We attribute the gradual improvement in AVID sales to our members’ tireless commitment to provide customers with quality vehicles and after-sales service that will see them safely through life’s many journeys,” AVID president Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said in a recent statement.

“We all must keep on pitching in to weather this storm and to bring us all closer to our dreams in the new normal.”

